Must Read: Reese Witherspoon Covers 'Vanity Fair', Fashion's $150 Billion Coronavirus Revenue Loss

Reese Witherspoon covers Vanity Fair April issue

Reese Witherspoon has been wearing many hats outside of the acting realm with her own production company and widely loved digital book club. As she covers Vanity Fair's April issue, she tells all in the accompanying interview of her journey as an actor into a producer, her obsession with literature, equal pay in Hollywood and details of her latest Hulu project. {Vanity Fair}

Fashion's $150 billion coronavirus revenue loss

As the current public health pandemic continues to spread amongst U.S and Europe, many retailers have made the decisions to close their doors as preemptive safety precautions, including large corporations like PVH. But as the crisis grows, consumers' buying strategy drastically changes. Goldman Sachs & Co. told WWD that it expects "U.S. economic activity to contract sharply in the remainder of March and throughout April as virus fears lead consumers and businesses to continue to cut back on spending such as travel, entertainment and restaurant meals." Fashion companies are facing major losses, and are looking at alternatives like reducing prices and limiting project spending to save what they can. {WWD}

The surgical face mask has become a symbol of our times

Face masks were once simply known as a necessary accessory for doctors during surgical procedures but have quickly grown into a global phenomenon as a way of protection against sickness. They've been donned on runways and red carpets, but in today's world, hold multiple meanings. The masks symbolize global anxiety towards the current contagion, a shield from the outside, misinformation on whether the mask acts as a real means of protection and embedded racism as the masks have become a part of Asian culture. {The New York Times}

Amazon is hiring 100,000 workers amid surging demand due to coronavirus

As social distancing is taking place globally, consumers are relying heavily upon online orders to have access to their daily essentials. Business closures in the pandemic have also led to a loss of jobs, but services that provide essential goods like Amazon are actually beefing up their staff. In order to keep up with the demand, Amazon Inc. announced on Monday that the company will hire 100,000 workers for operations in its warehouse and for delivery. {Business of Fashion}

Sydney Fashion Week canceled

Postponements and cancellations in the fashion industry are stacking up due to the spread of coronavirus, and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia is one of the latest to halt its runways. The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee released an order against holding non-essential large gatherings, and in light of global health concern, the 2020 Fashion Week in Sydney will not take place. {Fashionista Inbox}

Fighting for plus-size representation in fashion schools

The fashion industry is slowly making attempts to being more size-inclusive, but those coming up in fashion schools aren't always exposed to the same kind of progress. Khensani Mohlatole, an ex-fashion student, told Dazed, "We rarely discussed plus-size fashion or even the needs of thinner women who didn't have traditional American body proportions. Any time I expressed that our pattern textbooks and tailor's dummies only fit a narrow ideal, I was quickly dismissed." The newer generation of design students is willing to reframe fashion education by working to design clothes for their own bodies, speaking up on the curriculum and creating conversation surrounding the industry's views surrounding size. {Dazed}

Outrage rises at FIT over accusations of racism

At the Fashion Institute of Technology's runway show last month, controversy surrounded a student's decision to use "monkey ears" and oversized lips as a part of their collection. Ever since the public outrage, more stories of the university's issues with race have come to light, including students being discriminated against for certain hairstyles, black administrators and professors claiming racial harassment, and even blocks against courses focusing on fashion bias. A student also mentioned in a forum held by the institute that the school is not "as diverse as what people say." The president of the school, Dr. Joyce Brown has since hired a law firm to look into the situation from the fashion show, and told The New York Times that the school is working on a "multi-pronged action plan and procedures to ensure that nothing like this can ever happen again." {The New York Times}

