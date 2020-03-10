Velvet Caviar Is Hiring A Social Media Coordinator In Brooklyn, NY

The ideal candidate is creative, passionate, strong multi-tasker, and a great team player. This is a great opportunity to join a successful brand with a lot of growth opportunities.

Velvet Caviar

Velvet Caviar is looking for a rockstar social media coordinator who will be responsible for managing all of the brand’s social media channels, totaling over 1,100,000 followers! You’ll play a key role in marketing as your work will improve the brand’s appeal and attract new customers. The ideal candidate is creative, passionate, strong multi-tasker, and a great team player. This is a great opportunity to join a successful brand with a lot of growth opportunities.

Company Background:

Velvet Caviar is a leading fashion accessories brand with over 1+ million social media followers; established in New York since 2015. We’re mostly known for pioneering the tech accessories market with our fashionable phone cases. Our products can be found in national retailers and on hundreds of celebrities and influencers worldwide! Please visit our Instagram at @velvetcaviar and our website, velvetcaviar.com to gain a clearer understanding of the brand and product line.

Responsibilities:

strategize, plan, and post content on all social media channels

create social media content thru photography and videography

engage with community via comments and direct messages

synchronize campaigns with marketing team

organize and launch quarterly brand giveaways

learn the brand’s ethos, catalog, and creative direction

research new social media marketing strategies & tactics

deliver monthly progress reports

Requirements:

1+ years of social media experience

1+ years of photography experience

Bachelor in Marketing or relevant major

Strong communication and copywriting skills

Experience working in a fast-paced environment

Able to manage multiple projects with tight timelines

Positive attitude with a strong motivation to grow

Portfolio of Photos or Videos produced

Familiar with social media tools

Familiar with Adobe Creative Suite

Perks:

Be a key player at a growing brand!

Competitive Salary + Performance Bonuses

Fun office at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

PTO Days + Specified Holidays Off

Health Insurance contribution offered

Free coffee, snacks, and dog petting!

To Apply: Please send your resume to team@velvetcaviar.com, subject line Social Media Coordinator.