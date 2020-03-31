Must Read: Vestiaire Collective Launches Celebrity Sale, Alex Morgan Graces 'Glamour' Digital Cover

Rachel Weisz at the 77th Golden Globes Awards Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Vestiaire Collective launches celebrity sale to fight Covid-19

Luxury resale site Vestiaire Collective has partnered with influential fashion people and celebrities to host a charity sale with proceeds going towards fighting the global pandemic. Kate Moss, Carine Roitfeld, Rachel Weisz and more will be selling pieces from their closets; proceeds will go to The World Health Organization and Italian Lombardia Region Fundraising among other non-profits. {Fashionista Inbox}

Alex Morgan stars in Glamour's latest digital cover

Alex Morgan has always been a fearless sports star, but made headlines when she announced her pregnancy — and that she'd still be training to play in the Olympics post-birth. With the current pandemic, however, many things have changed. The soccer star tells all in Glamour's latest digital issue, from the Olympics postponement to her journey as a female athlete in today's society. {Glamour}

Fashion brands are pivoting to work-from-home wear amid the pandemic

The demand for comfortable clothing to wear at home is at an all-time high. To meet sales, brands have been shifting supply chain, content and marketing to adapt to consumers' new lifestyles. Intimates brand Lively told Glossy that although swimwear is its top-selling category, loungewear has seen a 200% increase since the beginning of March. As demand grows, even brands who usually aren't in the realm of leisurewear are making plans for comfortable clothing, and it's expected that more will follow suit. {Glossy}

Small businesses band together for a new "Better Together" campaign

Covid-19 has had a large impact on small businesses, and in response, 37 small, women-led brands have grouped together in a "Better Together" campaign focused on building brand awareness and encouraging their followers to shop small. Andie Swim, Bembien and Modern Citizen are among the participants, all of whom have agreed to support their communities against coronavirus in some way, whether it's donating a percentage of sales, making masks at their factories, and donating products. {Fashionista Inbox}

How coronavirus is impacting Black hair businesses

While most agree that the closure of non-essential businesses was necessary for safety, that does not take away the effect it's had on Black hair business owners, stylists and their clientele. Hair has always played a huge role in Black culture, as Black women view their hair as important to self-care and representative of their identities. Without the money being spent at the salons, stylists and owners are working actively to re-strategize their businesses, by creating virtual content and focusing on natural hair care during this time. {Refinery29}



