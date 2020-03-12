Must Read: Models From Around the World Cover 'Vogue,' Danielle Bernstein's Line Made Macy's Millions in One Day

Photo: Tyler Mitchell for Vogue

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Vogue's April 2020 issue stars models from around the world, including Kaia Gerber, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser and more

For its April 2020 issue, U.S. Vogue tapped its global editors-in-chief around the world to pick international models to appear on its cover. Kaia Gerber, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, Imaan Hammam and more were all beautifully photographed by Tyler Mitchell. And, in the accompanying interviews, the runway stars discuss the behind-the-scenes reality of modeling today. "I think there’s a misconception where people think that modeling is just about looking beautiful or having a certain look that people like," shared Adesuwa Aighewi. "[In actuality] you have to be your business manager, you have to be your PR. You have to be a therapist; you have to be your mom and your dad, your own life coach." {Vogue}

Danielle Bernstein reportedly made Macy's $2 million in one day

Danielle Bernstein, the influencer known as WeWoreWhat, released a collection with Macy's this month that, according to the retailer, generated $2.5 million in sales within the first day, Business of Fashion reports. Following a decline in sales, Macy's is using collections like Bernstein's to modernize its operations and reach a younger audience. {Business of Fashion}

What a "sustainable" capsule collection means for a big fashion brand

Brands like H&M have been releasing "sustainable" collections for years, but there are still questions as to whether there's actual beneficial impact to these efforts or if they're simply another case of greenwashing. Although critics point out that these capsules aren't enough to lead customers in a sustainable direction, some experts argue that releasing small collections can help brands test out environmentally-conscious practices before scaling them within their supply chains. {Vogue Business}

Thom Browne collaborates with Nordstrom

Nordstrom's New Concepts platform shows what's new and trending in menswear, curating collections with some of the most exciting brands on the market. Its latest collaboration is with Thom Browne. The collection, titled Concept 009, consists of made-to-measure suiting essentials, upscale activewear and accessories and is available online and in-store at certain Nordstrom locations. {Fashionista Inbox}

Why Neiman Marcus is (mostly) shutting down Last Call stores

Neiman Marcus will be moving out of the off-price market: On March 11, it announced that it will be closing the majority of Last Call stores. "In a time of uncertainty, you should put your efforts toward your core business," Neiman Chief Executive Geoffroy van Raemdonck told Business of Fashion. By shifting its focus to its full-price operations, the retailer predicts a stronger outcome from its luxury consumer, as they can further efforts with producing high-volumes, expanding in-store services and more. {Business of Fashion}

