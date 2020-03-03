Yumi Kim Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Assistant In New York, NY
Yumi Kim, a contemporary women's brand, is looking for a star Wholesale Sales Assistant. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role as a key player on a small team with growth potential.
Responsibilities
- Support growth specialty wholesale division by strengthening the current business and cultivating new opportunities appropriate to the brand
- Support all aspects of selling and relationships for specialty accounts
- Handle order entry and warehouse communication for all orders
- Assist with line sheet and sample maintenance
- Weekly reporting on selling, ats, inventory maintenance
- Work closely with merchandising team to expand sales through ideas on how to optimize the assortment for improved market penetration (based on current sales trends and competitive analysis)
- Monthly reporting to analyze division performance and game plan
- Participate in existing and evaluate additional trade shows that align to business sales strategy
- Road trips to key accounts and markets that do not attend trade shows
- Understand competitive landscape, keeping current with trends and opportunities for the business and proactively addressing any identified concerns
Experience and desired qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree
- 1+ years of relevant sales experience in the contemporary world
- Established relationships with key accounts (specialty east coast especially)
- Excellent communication and organizational skills, team-oriented, outgoing
- Willingness to travel (must be willing to do specialty road 6x/year)
- Driving is required for road trips (must hold valid license and be willing to drive)
- Love for the Yumi Kim brand
To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@yumikim.com, subject line Wholesale Sales Assistant.