Yumi Kim Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Assistant In New York, NY

This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role as a key player on a small team with growth potential.

Yumi Kim

Yumi Kim, a contemporary women's brand, is looking for a star Wholesale Sales Assistant. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role as a key player on a small team with growth potential.

Responsibilities

Support growth specialty wholesale division by strengthening the current business and cultivating new opportunities appropriate to the brand

Support all aspects of selling and relationships for specialty accounts

Handle order entry and warehouse communication for all orders

Assist with line sheet and sample maintenance

Weekly reporting on selling, ats, inventory maintenance

Work closely with merchandising team to expand sales through ideas on how to optimize the assortment for improved market penetration (based on current sales trends and competitive analysis)

Monthly reporting to analyze division performance and game plan

Participate in existing and evaluate additional trade shows that align to business sales strategy

Road trips to key accounts and markets that do not attend trade shows

Understand competitive landscape, keeping current with trends and opportunities for the business and proactively addressing any identified concerns

Experience and desired qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

1+ years of relevant sales experience in the contemporary world

Established relationships with key accounts (specialty east coast especially)

Excellent communication and organizational skills, team-oriented, outgoing

Willingness to travel (must be willing to do specialty road 6x/year)

Driving is required for road trips (must hold valid license and be willing to drive)

Love for the Yumi Kim brand

To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@yumikim.com, subject line Wholesale Sales Assistant.