Sponsored Story

Yumi Lim Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Assistant In New York, NY

This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role as a key player on a small team with growth potential.
Author:
Publish date:
yumi kim

Yumi Kim, a contemporary women's brand, is looking for a star Wholesale Sales Assistant. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role as a key player on a small team with growth potential.

Responsibilities

  • Support growth specialty wholesale division by strengthening the current business and cultivating new opportunities appropriate to the brand
  • Support all aspects of selling and relationships for specialty accounts
  • Handle order entry and warehouse communication for all orders
  • Assist with line sheet and sample maintenance
  • Weekly reporting on selling, ats, inventory maintenance
  • Work closely with merchandising team to expand sales through ideas on how to optimize the assortment for improved market penetration (based on current sales trends and competitive analysis)
  • Monthly reporting to analyze division performance and game plan
  • Participate in existing and evaluate additional trade shows that align to business sales strategy
  • Road trips to key accounts and markets that do not attend trade shows
  • Understand competitive landscape, keeping current with trends and opportunities for the business and proactively addressing any identified concerns

Experience and desired qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • 1+ years of relevant sales experience in the contemporary world
  • Established relationships with key accounts (specialty east coast especially)
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills, team-oriented, outgoing
  • Willingness to travel (must be willing to do specialty road 6x/year)
  • Driving is required for road trips (must hold valid license and be willing to drive)
  • Love for the Yumi Kim brand

To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@yumikim.com, subject line Wholesale Sales Assistant.

Related Stories