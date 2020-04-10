Must Read: 10 Corso Como New York Is Closing, The Uncertain Fate of Emerging Designers

10 Corso Como boutique in Milan, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

10 Corso Como New York is closing

Carla Sozzani's 10 Corso Como will close the doors of its New York location. The designer concept shop also shut down two other locations in Shanghai and Beijing. "This has not been an easy decision, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate and the future is unclear, circumstances are not allowing 10 Corso Como at the Seaport District to flourish at this stage," said Sozzani in a statement to WWD. {WWD}

The uncertain fate of emerging designers

Despite receiving industry accolades and dressing celebrities, emerging designers are now suddenly in a position where they could go out of business. With retailers cancelling orders and consumers cutting out non-essential purchases, what can they do? Designers Batsheva Hay, Christopher John Rogers, and Carly Cushnie discuss their feelings towards the situation and what they're doing to keep their businesses afloat for now. {The New York Times}

What it means to be furloughed when you work in retail

As non-essential businesses are mandated to close, many are making the decisions to either lay-off, furlough, or cut the pay of their employees. Furloughing is more common, as this is a 'temporary layoff' given by employers for a specified period of time. Once it becomes safe to return to work, furloughed employees can resume their jobs at a regular pace. But given the major impact on the retail industry, furloughs may turn into possible lay-offs if companies face a hard time recovering. {Refinery29}

Amidst the pandemic, these brands are helping their most vulnerable partners

Small and independent businesses have been leading in the sustainable movement in fashion, and as the industry continues to face economic struggle, there could be ethical and environmental consequences. If their businesses are threatened, so are the better practices they've championed over time. To give to those who are most vulnerable, many brands like Tory Burch and Toad&Co, are either partnering with, supporting or lobbying for attention on designers who may not make it out of this situation without support. {Vogue Business}

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.