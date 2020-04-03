AG Jeans Donates $1 Million to Covid-19 Relief in Los Angeles

The L.A. denim brand has also made a big commitment to its own staff.

We're continuing to see fashion and beauty brands big and small do whatever they can to help out amid the coronavirus crisis, and a popular Los Angeles denim brand has been the most recent to step up in a big way.

On Friday morning, AG Jeans announced a $1 million donation to the Covid-19 LA County Response Fund. The money goes to clinics and hospitals throughout L.A. County to support their ability to increase capacity, staffing and Covid-19 testing.

Additionally, it's made a commitment to its own team: It will continue paying and providing benefits for its 2,000 employees, which include affiliate companies and retail store workers nationwide, at least through the end of April.

"We stand together as a community to endure, support, and heal one another. In these times of hardship, we stand firmly behind our family and have committed to continue paying and providing benefits to all employees through the end of April," the company said in a collective statement.

Obviously not every company is in a position to make commitments like these right now, but it's nice to see the ones who are, making them.

Homepage photo: Courtesy of AG

