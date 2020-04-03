Great Outfits in Fashion History: Alexa Chung in a Bella Freud Sweater and Old Céline Skirt

Alexa Chung at the 2012 Annual British Designers Collective at Bicester Village. Photo: Danny Martindale/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

For over a decade now, Alexa Chung has served as something of a fashion North Star for me, a guiding light to help me navigate various sartorial choices. She was also the reason I had bangs for several years. No pressure, Alexa.

And while every look Chung wears is a straight banger, there are some that have stuck with me forever, worming their way so far into my brain that it feels like they become a part of my own being. Is that weird? Maybe! But a primary example is this outfit Chung wore to a 2012 event in London. It's my platonic ideal of transitional spring style: The Bella Freud sweater is lightweight and casual with the sleeves pushed up, and it plays well against the floral brocade miniskirt from Céline Resort 2012. I love how the black Nicholas Kirkwood loafers ground the whole look. It feels quintessentially Alexa Chung, and thus, quintessentially me.

I have tried to imitate this look many, many times on my own, to various (read: mostly bad, TBH) levels of success. That's not going to stop me from trying more, though! Bella Freud still makes the exact same "Je t'aime Jane" sweater, if you're so inclined, and I personally will probably swap loafers for ballet flats. But in the absence of #OldCéline, I'm on the hunt for a similar skirt.

Here's what I'm shopping to recreate this all-time great Alexa Chung lewk:

