American Eagle and Aerie Pledge $1 Million to Covid-19 Relief

On Wednesday, the American Eagle Outfitters Foundation announced it would donate $1 million to Covid-19 relief efforts and more than one million masks to public health workers. The Pittsburgh-based company — which owns American Eagle and Aerie — joins a growing list of retailers that have made seven-figure donations to fight the global Coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the monetary and mask donations, Aerie has made undisclosed contributions to America's Food Fund (AFF) — a Coronavirus relief project launched by Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Apple — which raises money for nonprofit organizations World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. Meanwhile, American Eagle is doing its part to ensure that all people have reliable access to food by hosting a live-streamed musical concert series that will allow viewers to donate directly to AFF during each show. In an email statement, American Eagle said it will match donations up to $100,000.

On a more local scale, the company is donating more than 2,000 gift cards to medical workers in New York City, as well as to frontline responders in other coronavirus hotspots: Donations include a $50,000 grant to the city of Ottawa, Kansas to help local businesses and nonprofit organizations; $50,000 to the Hazleton Revitalization Fund in Hazleton, Pennsylvania to support local medical centers and businesses; and $25,000 to Mississauga, Ontario, Canada's Trillium Hospital Foundation and the Mississauga Food Bank.

News of the company's relief efforts comes shortly after it was revealed that its stock has lost 43% of its value from Jan. 31 to March 30, and as it has had to furlough the majority of its in-store and some of its corporate associates due to temporary store closures.

