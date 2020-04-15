Stretch and Share: Get to Know Senior Editor Ana Colón

Hi! Photo: Courtesy of Ana Colón

Back when going to the office was a thing, the Fashionista team would sometimes break for an afternoon "stretch and share," a chance to briefly get away from our screens, move our bodies and share responses to a fun, easy prompt. We realized there's no reason not to continue doing this in our own homes, and even get our readers involved. So in this series, each of our editors will share a bit about themselves and even suggest a stretch for you to do as well, if you're so inclined! Up next: Senior Editor, Ana Colón.

Stretch: Shoulder roll

Hometown: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Sun/rising/moon signs: Scorpio/Aries/Leo

Enneagram type: 6w5

How and when did you start working at Fashionista? Dec. 2019 — I joined as Senior Editor

List three of your favorite articles you've written:

How Karla Martinez de Salas Got to the Top of the Vogue Mexico and Latin America Masthead

Hollywood's Next Stylist to Watch is Just Jared's Jared Eng

How Victor Glemaud's "Meandering Journey" in Fashion Led Him to His Label of Joyful Knits

Movie you could watch infinity times: "Love Actually"

Book you'll read again and again: I'm not a big re-reader, but I'm eager to revisit "Red, White and Royal Blue" when the movie adaptation drops

Show you're currently bingeing: I'm rewatching some of my favorite feel-good shows — like "Schitt's Creek," "One Day at a Time" and "Golden Girls"

Most recent "saved" Instagram: Probably something from @boobie_billie

All-time style icon: My grandmother

Name/describe your pet(s): Bean is a chihuahua-terrier mix and she's 10-ish years old — so she's lazy, but she also is baby?

First-ever job: Dining services in college

Pump-up jam: Truly depends on the vibe — it could be Bad Bunny, it could be ABBA

Favorite candy: Sour fruit gummies

Beauty product you're most loyal to: It's a toss-up between my Fenty Beauty foundation and my Revlon lipsticks

Favorite conspiracy theory: One I heard from Liza, that some birds are government-issued drones

Least favorite word: I'm one of those "moist" people

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Astronomer, painter, travel show host

What's helping you stay sane right now: Entireworld sweats and puzzles (I just finished this one, which took me… a while)

