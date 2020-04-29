Must Read: André Leon Talley's Memoir Gets Earlier Release Date, Preview the Delayed 'About Time' Met Exhibition

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

André Leon Talley's memoir gets earlier release date

After a particularly controversial excerpt from former Vogue editor André Leon Talley's memoir was leaked, his publisher Ballantine is moving the release date. "The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir" was originally set to debut this week, but was pushed back to September in the wake of Covid-19 shutdowns. Surely hoping to capitalize on his now-viral thoughts about Anna Wintour, "The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir" will hit shelves on May 19. Have you secured your copy yet? {WWD}

Preview the delayed 'About Time' exhibition

The Met has pushed off this year's Costume Institute exhibition, "About Time," due to coronavirus shutdowns, but Vogue is giving a sneak preview of what will be on display. In an Annie Leibovitz-lensed feature which originally appeared in the May issue, Hamish Bowles writes about what we can expect from the exhibition, which celebrates the museum's 150th anniversary. {Vogue}

hf Twitter is throwing its own Met Gala

Coronavirus may have delayed this year's Met Gala, but that's not stopping hf Twitter from throwing their very own. On May 4, the group will host #HFMetGala2020, with an estimated 900 participants. With the real deal on hold, this might just be the hottest fashion event of the year — Vogue and "Access Hollywood" have apparently already been in touch. And with an optional $5 entry fee, earmarked for International Medical Corps, it might also be the most affordable gala ever. {The New York Times}

How to avoid #CovidWashing

Have you noticed an overabundance of commercials about Covid-19, from brands ranging from McDonald's to Apple? That's because, according to one study, some 253 brands have run ads referencing coronavirus through mid-April — and it's earning accusations of #COVIDwashing, or capitalizing on the crisis to move product. There's no doubt that it's a tricky time, but brands can take these tips to more carefully navigate the current landscape. {Business of Fashion}

