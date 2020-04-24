Aveda Announces Covid-19 Relief Effort for Salons and Spas

Aveda Cares will offer support to the 6,000 businesses that carry the brand's product through six initiatives, which include a $1.5 million fundraising campaign.

On Friday, Aveda joined SheaMoisture, Pyer Moss and many more fashion and beauty brands in their efforts to support small businesses affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The hair and skin-care brand announced a coronavirus relief program through Aveda Cares for the over 6,000 independently-owned salons and spas that carry its product. Through six initiatives — including a $1.5 million fundraising effort through the Salon & Spa Relief Fund, to which the company will contribute $600,000, encourage online customers to donate to at checkout and allow Aveda Loyalty Members to redeem Pure Privilege Points as dollars to give back to — Aveda hopes to help these enterprises weather this tough time.

“[Aveda's independently-owned salon partners across the U.S.] have done their part to protect their communities, and now we want to do our part to help them reopen as soon as they are able," April Anslinger, Aveda SVP and North America General Manager, said in a statement. "These salons and stylists are caring and creative people who have helped us all feel great about ourselves and our hair. Now it's our turn to take care of them."

In addition to its fundraising campaign for the Salon & Spa Relief Fund, Aveda Cares will provide support to affected businesses through monetary contributions via its loyalty program, an increased online commission rate through its Salon A-Commerce platform (40%, from April 1 through June 30), deferred payment on outstanding balances (plus the ability for qualifying partners to pay for replenishment orders in installments, versus upfront), free eight-week virtual classes taught by its Global Artistic Team (on subjects ranging from hair cutting, coloring and styling to skin-care and makeup to social media) and a weekly virtual owners forum.

Through Aveda Cares, the company also announced it's coordinating donations of over 100,000 products to hospitals, healthcare facilities, nursing homes and food banks across the U.S., to support those working on the front lines of the pandemic and some of the communities that have been hardest hit by it.

