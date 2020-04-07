16 On-Trend Nail Polish Shades to Practice Your DIY Manicure Skills With

Photo: Imaxtree

Look, we're all not going to write "King Lear" while in isolation, nor should you strive to. But a small, nice thing you can do for yourself is practice your DIY manicure skills with a new nail polish. Start things off slow and practice with a forgiving pastel, ramp things up with a bright and cheery citrus, and once you're really comfortable, you can try out that super-dark-almost-black-maroon that has always felt a little too Hot Topic-y, but hell, nobody else is going to see it right now anyway. Don't forget to stock up nail polish remover, too. After all, as the great Hannah Montana once said, "Nobody's perfect." (Also, don't forget to Venmo your nail tech!)

In the gallery ahead, see (and shop!) the spring-y nail colors we're loving right now.

16 Gallery 16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.