The 13 All-Time Best-Dressed Celebrities at the Met Gala

You know, the ones that always look good, no matter what the theme.
Throughout the years, a handful of celebrities have gained a reputation for always bringing it to the red carpet on the first Monday of May. There's Zendaya, whose ensembles always seem to hit the Met Gala theme right on the nail. There's Kim Kardashian West, whose looks make you wonder how it's even humanly possible to put them on, let alone even attempt to go to the bathroom in them. There's, of course, Rihanna. Period. These people never disappoint — and they know how to make headlines.  

Although the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely due to public health concerns, we're looking forward to a time when the red carpet is rolled out once again for these celebrities. Ahead, see Fashionista's all-time favorite Met Gala attendees and their best looks throughout the years. 

Rihanna

Zendaya

Beyoncé

The Olsens

Blake Lively

Cara Delevingne

 Dakota Johnson

Zoë Kravitz

Alexa Chung

Tracee Ellis Ross

Kim Kardashian West

Naomi Campbell 

