The 13 All-Time Best-Dressed Celebrities at the Met Gala

Throughout the years, a handful of celebrities have gained a reputation for always bringing it to the red carpet on the first Monday of May. There's Zendaya, whose ensembles always seem to hit the Met Gala theme right on the nail. There's Kim Kardashian West, whose looks make you wonder how it's even humanly possible to put them on, let alone even attempt to go to the bathroom in them. There's, of course, Rihanna. Period. These people never disappoint — and they know how to make headlines.

Although the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely due to public health concerns, we're looking forward to a time when the red carpet is rolled out once again for these celebrities. Ahead, see Fashionista's all-time favorite Met Gala attendees and their best looks throughout the years.

Rihanna

5 Gallery 5 Images

Zendaya

4 Gallery 4 Images

Beyoncé

3 Gallery 3 Images

The Olsens

5 Gallery 5 Images

Blake Lively

3 Gallery 3 Images

Cara Delevingne

4 Gallery 4 Images

Dakota Johnson

4 Gallery 4 Images

Zoë Kravitz

4 Gallery 4 Images

Alexa Chung

4 Gallery 4 Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

3 Gallery 3 Images

Kim Kardashian West

4 Gallery 4 Images

Naomi Campbell

4 Gallery 4 Images

