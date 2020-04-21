Must Read: What Brands Are Doing Instead of Influencer Marketing, Nordstrom Shares 2025 Environmental Goals

Photo by Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

What brands are doing instead of influencer marketing

With the current pandemic taking a toll on the economy, many companies have cut their budgets and are taking a pause on influencer partnerships, shifting their marketing to a different in-house approach. The influencer-to-consumer connection can be hard to copy, but many brands are taking matters into their own hands by furthering communication with consumers directly. Brands are also experimenting with social media platforms, highlighting their own employees and are expanding email marketing to adjust to the times. {Business of Fashion}

Nordstrom shares 2025 environmental goals

After tracking its progress within its supply chain, Nordstrom has released its environmental goals and initiatives for 2025. The retailer will be focusing on climate change, the environmental impact of its products and building a circular fashion economy. Its goals for the next five years include reducing single-use plastic by 50%, ensuring 15% of products are considered sustainable, donating $1M to support textile recycling innovation and extending the life of 250 tons of clothing. {Fashionista Inbox}

Nylon relaunches at Bustle

Last summer, Bustle Digital Group acquired iconic fashion and culture publication Nylon, which just relaunched with a new site and digital issue featuring Maya Hawke as the cover star. Editor-in-chief (and former Fashionista editor) Alyssa Vingan Klein aimed to take back Nylon to its roots, telling WWD, "You would go to Nylon when you wanted to find out what’s going to be cool in six months. They were really on the forefront of that and they were also really amazing at picking out talent that maybe other American mainstream fashion magazines wouldn’t feature straight away." BDG was also planning a print issue for later this year but due to the spread of Covid-19, that part of the launch has been pushed to next fall. {WWD} {Nylon}

How the coronavirus might impact red carpet fashion

Events like the Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala are being canceled and postponed, with public gatherings likely to be restricted even after this is all over. What does that mean for the red carpet and the celebrities, stylists, designers and press who rely on it? Many in the industry wonder whether brands will still want to invest in red carpet dressing when it can cost them tens of thousands of dollars just to produce and ship a few gowns. {WWD}

Vestiaire Collective announces $64 million investment

Luxury resale marketplace Vestiaire Collective announced the completion of a $64 million investment round, which included previous shareholders reinvesting alongside new investors like Korelya Capital, the female-led Vaultier7 and Cuir Invest. With the current crisis, the consumer climate has changed drastically. Vestiaire plans to continue changing the fashion system by working to limit waste and strengthen its focus on building a community. [Fashionista Inbox]

