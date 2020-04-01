Capri Holdings Pledges $3 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

The parent company to Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo will be splitting donations across the U.S., U.K. and Italy.

Michael Kors at the 2018 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Capri Holdings Ltd — the luxury fashion group that owns Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo — announced on Wednesday that its brands and founders would collectively be giving more than $3 million to Covid-19 relief efforts across the globe.

The Michael Kors brand pledged to donate $1 million, while Michael Kors, the designer, and Capri Holdings chairman and chief executive officer John Idol personally committed to giving an additional $1 million. The money will be split among a few recipients: $750,000 for NYU Langone Health and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, to support emergency patient care, financial relief to frontline medical staff and clinical and diagnostic research; $250,000 for God's Love We Deliver, which feeds people living with serious illness across New York City (and an organization to which Kors has been a patron for years); and $250,000 for the CFDA and Vogue's A Common Thread relief fund for fashion businesses.

Earlier this year, Versace donated ¥1 million to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation. It's now shifting its philanthropic efforts to Italy, where the brand is based. It will give $400,000 to the intensive care unit at San Raffaele hospital in Milan and $100,000 to the Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana, to support its "Italia, we are with you" initiative that funds ventilators and medical equipment for medical facilities across the country. (Donatella Versace and her daughter, Allegra Versace Beck, have already personally donated €200,000 to San Raffaele, in light of the pandemic.)

Jimmy Choo committed to giving $500,000 total — $250,000 to the NHS Charities Together's National Health Service Covid-19 Urgent Appeal in the U.K. and $250,000 to the World Health Organization's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is global.

"Our hearts and souls go out to those who are working on the front lines to help the world combat the Covid-19 pandemic," Idol said in a statement. "We thank them for their remarkable dedication and courage and want to support them and the hospitals where they work. We also aim to strengthen organizations dedicated to helping the community. This is clearly a time for people to come together in every way and on every level, because we are all stronger in our united resolve. I want to thank Donatella and Michael for their personal commitments."

In a recent earnings call, Capri Holdings execs said sales in China had taken a hit due to the coronavirus.

