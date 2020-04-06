Anna Wintour Gets Personal In Video Fundraiser for American Fashion Industry

Wintour spoke about about her family life before asking that viewers financially support the American fashion ecosystem.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Anna Wintour isn't exactly known for sharing personal details about her life, but that's just what she did in the introductory video she made for A Common Thread, a new fundraising initiative presented by the CFDA and Vogue.

Aimed at raising money to support the American fashion ecosystem, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the A Common Thread video series also offers American fashion professionals the chance to share about their own experiences weathering the pandemic so far.

In her video introducing the series, Wintour shared that her son, a doctor, is currently "quite ill" and self-quarantining away from his wife and two daughters. While the personal anecdote helped humanize the woman behind the dark glasses, it also helped frame the request for aid to the fashion industry in a sensitive light. By thanking health care workers first, Wintour made clear that she understands who is on the front lines without downplaying the challenges facing the fashion industry and the countless people who depend on it as their source of income.

"The fashion industry has been hit hard. I have been speaking to so many American designers and others in the community who fear that they won't make their payroll or have had their orders returned, stores closed, who fear that their businesses and their livelihoods may not survive what we're going through," Wintour said in the video, which appeared to have been filmed on a phone from within Wintour's home. "The fund we've created is intended to help them and the talented people they work with."

CFDA chairman Tom Ford also created a video introducing the fundraising effort, and designers like Wes Gordon (of Carolina Herrera) and Alejandra Alonso Rojas made videos sharing their own experiences.

"Our goal with A Common Thread is not only to highlight the designers whom you all know and love, but also focus on those individuals who keep our industry running," Ford explained.

Just a couple hours after the initiative launched, notable names from the Vogue masthead, including Nicole Phelps and Stuart Emmrich, had made public donations to the fund.

View all the A Common Thread videos here, or donate directly to the fund here.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.