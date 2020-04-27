Must Read: Chloë Sevigny Covers 'The Cut' via Zoom, Can Anna Wintour's Condé Nast Weather the Crisis?

Photo: Elizaveta Porodina for "The Cut"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Chloë Sevigny covers The Cut via Zoom

Chloë Sevigny invited photographer Elizaveta Porodina into her home via Zoom to capture what quarantining looks like on the brink of motherhood for the May cover of The Cut. The actress then hopped on the phone to discuss how the Cuomos are keeping her calm during the Covid-19 crisis and why she's reluctantly resorted to video chatting to stay connected with people. {The Cut}

Can Anna Wintour's Condé Nast weather the crisis?

Ben Smith's latest media column for The New York Times paints a devastating portrait of Condé Nast and the boomer culture it represents. "Condé Nast is the defining brand of American inequality," he writes, arguing that Anna Wintour — one of the last imperial editors standing at the publishing house — has been "slow to adjust to changing cultural norms." And while Wintour is still clinging to couture and fur, the Corona crisis will likely do away with her leadership style and "sweep aside the vestiges of a more luxuriant media age." {The New York Times}

The Covid-19 impact on the direct-to-consumer market

With consumers focusing their spending on disinfectant wipes and groceries, largely ignored direct-to-consumer fashion brands face a grim reality. Many of these start-ups have business models that prioritize revenue growth over profit margins, and while this model worked when companies could raise round after round of venture capital, it's hard to say what will happen as they confront dramatically lower valuations. {Business of Fashion}

Private-label apparel brands are at risk

Companies like Target and Walmart are not seeing their investments in private-label apparel brands pay off right now, while investments in essential items are. According to Glossy, Target saw comparable sales for food and beverage increase 20% in the last quarter; the retailer also reported that comparable sales for apparel and accessories slipped 30% in the month of March. The good news is that investments in private-label fashion brands will pay off in the long term, since these brands provide a high-margin component for most large retailers. {Glossy}

