Must Read: Condé Nast Announces Pay Cuts, Why Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy Was Short-Lived

Condé Nast announces pay cuts, potential job eliminations

Condé Nast — the publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and Architectural Digest — announced that a round of short-term pay cuts and the potential for role eliminations in the near future, as the economy continues to slow down. In a memo from Roger Lynch, its chief executive, he said: "We aren't alone in needing to take actions like this...companies around the world are all facing similar challenges and responding accordingly. But that doesn't make this process any easier." {The New York Times}

Why Clare Waight Keller's tenure at Givenchy was short-lived

After three years in the role of artistic director, Clare Waight Keller is leaving Givenchy, the brand announced on Friday. She joined the luxury fashion house from Chloé, succeeding Riccardo Tisci, and immediately focused on haute couture. However, these collections weren't enough to propel sales growth, Business of Fashion argues. {Business of Fashion}

How the pandemic has halted festival fashion

With Coachella postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, "festival fashion" has ground to a halt, leaving brands with a surplus of denim shorts and fringed belt bags. Lucie Greene, a trend forecaster and the founder of the Light Years consultancy told The New York Times: "For some brands, festivals aren't just a season like summer or fall, but the season of the year to build relationships with a certain kind of shopper, who buy fun new extra additions for their wardrobe that they wouldn't normally be tempted by... They define an entire aesthetic of collections and products for some labels." {The New York Times}

The rebirth of IGTV

IGTV has always been overshadowed by Instagram's Stories feature. But with millions of people stuck at home quarantined, IGTV has seen a surge in popularity, particularly in the beauty space: Brands like Glossier, KKW Beauty and MAC Cosmetics all uploading new videos. Erica Tam, the brand director of Hum Nutrition told Glossy: "Before the quarantine started, we only had about six videos on IGTV, and now we've probably added about 12... There are a lot of IG Lives out there already, and it's great, but they're not always that accessible". {Glossy}

Is Patagonia the Bernie Sanders of fashion?

Patagonia, founded in 1973 by Yvon Chouinard, has been focused on sustainability before it was cool. Way back in 1985, the brand formalized its commitment to advocacy with 1% for the Planet, a program that has donated more than $110 million from the company’s sales to environmental grassroots groups. It has since gone on to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration and has pledged to eliminate virgin petroleum sources by 2025. So, Elle argues, Patagonia could be considered the Bernie Sanders of the fashion world. {Elle}

How to do a professional Facetime photoshoot

Nylon spoke to Sam Dameshek — a Los Angeles-based photographer who's worked on campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Puma and Guess — to figure out how to pull off a professional-looking Facetime photoshoot. {Nylon}

