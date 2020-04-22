Great Outfits in Fashion History: Dakota Johnson in Valentino Haute Couture

This would be my 'I Think About This a Lot' for The Cut.

If The Cut ever asked me (why would they, TBH), this would be my I Think About This A Lot. It's random, I know. Why would I keep coming back to the LA premiere of the second installment of the "Fifty Shades" film franchise, "Fifty Shades Darker"? Well, Dakota Johnson, first and foremost. But really, it's because of the blush-toned Valentino Haute Couture gown she wore that night.

The dramatically-plunging, simple but incredibly elegant design is from Valentino's Spring 2017 Haute Couture collection (Pierpaolo Piccioli's first as the sole creative director of the brand). The blush color, barely-there straps and deep, deep V-neck give it an ease that almost communicate, "This is the fanciest, most expensive slip dress you will ever come across"; but the way the crepe fabric opens up down the skirt, giving the gown shape, reminds you that this is, indeed, couture.

I also love how she and stylist Kate Young didn't over-embellish with accessories — rather, they kept jewelry to a minimum, with a statement ring and a pair of dangling earrings. That way, the focus remained on the dress and the stunning person wearing it.

Anyway, I could look at pictures of this dress for hours! As an alternative, here are a handful of not-couture pink and blush dresses inspired by this red-carpet moment.

