Must Read: Demi Lovato Covers 'Harper's Bazaar', How to Make Digital Fashion Weeks Work

Demi Lovato covers Harper's Bazaar

Demi Lovato is making her way back into the spotlight as she covers the latest Harper's Bazaar beauty issue. In the accompanying interview, the singer opens up about her journey to recovery, her upcoming album and how she plans on maintaining her health. "My life motto was 'powering through it,'" she says to the magazine on her independence, "but when you power through your life all day, every day for 10 years, you're ignoring all that pain or you're just trying not to self-destruct...It's not really living. I'm feeling it out as things go, but I finally feel free." {Harper's Bazaar}

How to make digital fashion weeks work

It's beginning to look like there may not be any physical runway shows for the remainder of the year. When fashion weeks in Asia were called off, designers spent weeks shifting their strategy to a digital-focused platform. Organizers and brands shared tips on what worked for them and how other designers can start planning now to ensure well-executed digital productions as the next show season comes around. {Business of Fashion}

T Magazine Culture issue celebrates "Fashion Gangs," Dominican models and Asian-American designers

In its 2020 culture issue, T celebrated various groups of people in the industry who are bound by their experiences, history, taste and more. Creatives featured include "fashion gangs" like those led by the artistic directors behind Gucci, Telfar, Maria Cornejo and Balmain. "These are assemblages of people not born unto one another, but who find one another, and as a result, their bond is more charged, more powerful, more intimate." Features are also dedicated to the rise of Dominican models and how Asian-American designers changed the industry. {T}

Camera Moda Fashion Trust raises funds for emerging designers

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana has released a new initiative to continue the "Italia we are with you" project the organization launched in late March. Dubbed #TogetherForTomorrow, the project will raise funds that the Camera Moda Fashion Trust will use to support the future generations of Italian designers and small businesses who are struggling in the face of the current pandemic. The trust will also be putting together online seminars where young designers can have access to expert consultations on any concerns they're facing at this time. {Fashionista Inbox}

