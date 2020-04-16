Stretch and Share: Get to Know West Coast Editor Dhani Mau

Disclaimer: This is not an accurate representation of my personal style which rarely includes color. Photo: Courtesy of Dhani Mau

Back when going to the office was a thing, the Fashionista team would sometimes break for an afternoon "stretch and share," a chance to briefly get away from our screens, move our bodies and share responses to a fun, easy prompt. We realized there's no reason not to continue doing this in our own homes, and even get our readers involved. So in this series, each of our editors will share a bit about themselves and even suggest a stretch for you to do as well, if you're so inclined! Up next: Los Angeles-based West Coast Editor, Dhani Mau.

Stretch: The thing where you stand with legs hip-distance apart, and bend over while grabbing your elbows with your hands to get a hamstring stretch.

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Sun/rising/moon signs: Scorpio/Libra/Aquarius

Enneagram Type: 9

How and when did you start working at Fashionista? I was hired as an intern in 2010 thanks to a connect from my previous internship boss. I later got hired full-time as an assistant editor in 2011. I escaped New York to work remotely in Los Angeles in 2017.

List three of your favorite articles you've written: I've worked here way too long to remember everything I've written, but some that stand out in my mind as being particularly enlightening or fun —

U.S. Garment Production Wouldn't Be a Thing Without Immigrants

What It Takes to Run a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fan Account

Why Are There So Many Scorpios in Fashion? We Ask Astrologer Susan Miller to Explain

Movie you could watch infinity times: "Heathers."

Book you'll read again and again: I'm not a big book re-reader but I named my cat after a character in "Valley of the Dolls." It's not the most "serious" book, but it's a classic that's always stayed with me.

Show you're currently bingeing: "Love Island" (UK version). "Gilmore Girls" and "The Office" are also always in the rotation.

Most recent "saved" Instagram: This workout by Kirsty Godso

All-time style icon: Sofia Coppola

Name/describe your pet(s): Neely is a large, cuddly, grey-and-white cat with lots of personality. She enjoys drinking water from faucets and attempting to sit on me while I try to work.

First-ever job: Jamba Juice in high school, where I was constantly reprimanded for not being enthusiastic enough.

Pump-up jam: Dua Lipa's new album is bringing me a lot of joy.

Favorite candy: Sour Punch Bites

Beauty product you're most loyal to: Glossier Lash Slick.

Favorite conspiracy theory: That Marc Jacobs steals all his ideas from Hungarian model and designer Angel Barta. [Disclaimer: I do not remotely believe in this theory.]

Least favorite word: "Fashionista" in any context other than the name of this website

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Ballet dancer when I was little; for a while I really wanted to be a "muse," which honestly still sounds like a great gig.

What's helping you stay sane right now: Long walks in my neighborhood, my boyfriend who cooks, remembering how fortunate I am, limiting how much news I consume, wine.

