DONNI Is Hiring A Wholesale + Operations Coordinator In Los Angeles
The Wholesale + Operations Coordinator is an exciting opportunity in a quickly growing LA based contemporary fashion brand. It is a detail oriented and fast-paced role focused on overseeing office operations and our growing wholesale business.
Wholesale Operations
- Work directly with the wholesale showroom to guarantee accounts (boutique/majors) have everything they need for successful selling (i.e. product info, samples, marketing material, ats)
- Review and approve all orders that the showroom submits
- Vendor on-boarding
- Process orders for major accounts / strong understanding of vendor guides for such major accounts
- Invoicing
- RTV’s, swaps
- Sample requests
- Manage JOOR; upload each collection to linesheets, update linesheets throughout the year with ATS, etc
- Generate showroom commission reports and reconcile discrepancies monthly.
- Accounts receivable; process payments for accounts w/ CC, Net or wire terms, file claims, stay on top of follow up.
Office Operations
- Develop and maintain organizational systems for product and supplies
- Inventory Management
- Manage and oversee Shipping and Fulfillment Assistant
- Manage supplies stock from general office to fulfillment needs
- Maintain a safe and clean office
- Work closely with upper management to implement new office policies and procedures. Aid in supporting their daily tasks.
- Accounts payable; review and pay all operational invoices
- Sample pulls
- Press Gifting
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of 1-2 years in a similar role
- Strong understanding of Fashion Wholesale Operations and Joor platform
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize and problem solve independently
- Attention to detail
- Use of Illustrator and Photoshop a plus
To Apply: Please send your resume to info@shopdonni.com, subject line Wholesale + Operations Coordinator.