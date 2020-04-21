Sponsored Story

DONNI Is Hiring A Wholesale + Operations Coordinator In Los Angeles

DONNI. elevates the essentials: we eliminate the space between what you want and what you need, and make every day feel special. We believe that looking put-together while feeling comfortable is the ultimate luxury.
donni logo

The Wholesale + Operations Coordinator is an exciting opportunity in a quickly growing LA based contemporary fashion brand. It is a detail oriented and fast-paced role focused on overseeing office operations and our growing wholesale business.

Wholesale Operations

  • Work directly with the wholesale showroom to guarantee accounts (boutique/majors) have everything they need for successful selling (i.e. product info, samples, marketing material, ats)
  • Review and approve all orders that the showroom submits
  • Vendor on-boarding
  • Process orders for major accounts / strong understanding of vendor guides for such major accounts
  • Invoicing
  • RTV’s, swaps
  • Sample requests
  • Manage JOOR; upload each collection to linesheets, update linesheets throughout the year with ATS, etc
  • Generate showroom commission reports and reconcile discrepancies monthly.
  • Accounts receivable; process payments for accounts w/ CC, Net or wire terms, file claims, stay on top of follow up.

Office Operations

  • Develop and maintain organizational systems for product and supplies
  • Inventory Management
  • Manage and oversee Shipping and Fulfillment Assistant
  • Manage supplies stock from general office to fulfillment needs
  • Maintain a safe and clean office
  • Work closely with upper management to implement new office policies and procedures. Aid in supporting their daily tasks.
  • Accounts payable; review and pay all operational invoices
  • Sample pulls
  • Press Gifting

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum of 1-2 years in a similar role
  • Strong understanding of Fashion Wholesale Operations and Joor platform
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritize and problem solve independently
  • Attention to detail
  • Use of Illustrator and Photoshop a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@shopdonni.com, subject line Wholesale + Operations Coordinator.

