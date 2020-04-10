4 Dressed-Up Loungewear Outfits You'll Actually Want to Wear

Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

It's likely been a minute since you touched denim, let alone buttoned up a pair of jeans and sifted through your closet to find a top to wear out into the world. Our new normal is sweats, leggings, repeat: It's a comfortable and cozy recipe that in the past has brought us ample joy on a sleepy Sunday, but has now, like it or not, evolved into an everyday uniform.

We don't know when we'll go back to dining out with friends or spending a sunny Saturday picnicking in the park, though fantasizing about these precious future social gatherings and thinking up outfits to make our post-quarantine debuts is a great way to pass the time. But you don't have to necessarily keep them hypothetical — there are plenty of ways to make your cozy inside clothes feel special, with some key accessories and fun beauty buys.

Ahead, we've thought up four dressed-up ensembles you'll actually want to wear now — and might even want to revisit when it's time to go out again. Basically, we've taken loungewear staples, like sweatsuits and pajamas, and fancied them up with everything from pearl accessories to strappy sandals. Shop the full looks below.

The Short Sweatsuit

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Accessorize your candy-colored sweatsuit with colorfully beaded camp-style bracelets that you can purchase from brands like Venssa Arizaga, Roxanne Assoulin and Wald Berlin — or make some of your own with all your down time. When it's time to go out again, swap your socks and slippers for an equally comfortable pair of Birkenstocks. And don't leave the house before you've applied sunscreen — we recommend Supergoop's glow-boosting stick for its UV protection and dewy results.

The Loungewear Pant

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Everyone has that one pair of super-comfy pants that they wear a little too often and wash a little too infrequently. Whether they're a roomy, jersey-knit yoga trouser or they're a lightweight cashmere or ribbed bottom, you can — and should — wear them now, and bring them back out to go to a restaurant or happy hour (remember those?!) in the future. To dress them up, add hoops covered in shimmering crystals and a head-turning heel. You shouldn't even have to abandon your oversize sweatshirt for this couch-to-couch-for-now-but-eventually-to-casual bar ensemble; Instead, bring a bra out of retirement and draw attention to your eyes with mascara.

The Nightgown

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Silky nighties left the bedroom long before we were forced to stay indoors. Wake up the posh sleepover-ready dress with a strappy nude sandal. If you're going out on a socially-distanced walk, throw on a pair of statement sunglasses with a crystal accent sunglass chain. Spray Amika's Perk Up Dry Shampoo if you need to handle a case of bed head.

The Sporty Legging

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

With the addition of an oversize leather blazer, Sporty Spice can stay posh during quarantine — and emerge from it looking like an effortlessly cool off-duty model. Your T-shirt and leggings will also benefit from a wedge sandal, a buttery soft clutch and pearl dangle earrings. Throw a pack of hand sanitizer wipes in your bag to feel like a true badass in dressed-up athleisure.

