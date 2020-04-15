Must Read: Dua Lipa Covers 'Elle,' Protecting Workers' Rights Is Harder Than Ever in a Pandemic

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Dua Lipa covers 'Elle'

Dua Lipa covers the latest Elle, having conducted the accompanying interview over Zoom. She opens up about self-quarantining, promoting her new album in isolation and how she dealt with the leak of her new album ("I think [the leak] just kind of solidified my choice that I wanted it to be out April 3 anyway...this is me going into my celestial beliefs, but it was like, Okay, this is just how it's meant to be. And I am really grateful that the music is out.") {Elle}

Protecting workers' rights is harder than ever in a pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted fashion's often-invisible workforce and drawn sympathy from the public. While there may be hope for some systemic change, others are wary that the outbreak could make things worse for workers. Jennifer Rosenbaum, U.S. director at Global Labour Justice, told Business of Fashion, "This is not the time to ask the question of what is the minimum brands can get away with and not lose public face. This is the time to ask the question of how can we reorganise supply chains in a way that is promoting equity." {Business of Fashion}

Luxury chief executives talk leading companies remotely

Vogue Business spoke to four luxury chief executives on how they're adjusting to working remotely, and what leading from home means for them. Chloé chief executive Riccardo Bellini told the publication, "The very way we have been leading our teams up to now also does not apply anymore...we are all called to manage a situation nobody was prepared to." {Vogue Business}

Vestiaire Collective launches "Wardrobe Reality Check Challenge" for Earth Day

Vestiaire Collective, a platform for pre-owned luxury and designer fashion, has created the "Wardrobe Reality Check" initiative for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day next week. The month-long challenge was developed with input from The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and aims to inspire consumers to break old habits, donate pieces they don't wear anymore and build a sustainable wardrobe for the future. {Fashionista Inbox}

Universal Standard releases children's book about inclusivity

Body-positive brand Universal Standard is releasing a children's book called "What Would Fashion Look Like if it Included All of Us?" that it hopes will trigger a broader cultural conversation on inclusivity and representation. Co-founder Alex Waldman stated, "It's a children's book, yes; but more importantly, it's a reminder of what's possible. Only by changing the story from the start will standards of beauty shift, and a new normal be established for future generations." The book is available for pre-order via the Universal Standard website. {Fashionista Inbox}

The RealReal announces layoffs and furloughs

The San Francisco based luxury resale website TheRealReal has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak and has been forced to close its stores, lay off 10% of its staff and furlough 15%. It's also reducing its payroll-related expenses by approximately 15%. The company hopes that by doing so it can reduce its operating expenses by about $70 million. {The Fashion Law}

A giveaway gone wrong at Reese Witherspoon's fashion label Draper James

When the coronavirus was just hitting the United States, Draper James, Reese Witherspoon's fashion label, announced that it would give free dresses to teachers. Unfortunately, Draper James has fewer than 30 employees and only had 250 dresses to give away; there are more than 3 million public school teachers in the United States, and they're mainly women. The brand received almost 1 million applications and was forced to backpedal, which did not make teachers happy. {The New York Times}

