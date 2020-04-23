Must Read: How to Navigate Brand Backlash During a Pandemic, Should Face Masks Be Making a Fashion Statement?

Christof Stache/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

How to navigate brand backlash during a pandemic

In the face of the current pandemic, some businesses have found themselves under fire, like how Everlane is facing questions as to whether it was union-busting or Reese Witherspoon's Draper James received criticism for its flawed giveaway. Consumers are paying attention more than ever to how brands are acting, how they're treating their employees or how they're giving back amid a crisis. In order to keep business afloat and away from backlash, Glossy argues, brands must instill transparent communication with their consumers and keep it consistent throughout. {Glossy}

Should face masks be making a fashion statement?

As masks are beginning to be required in many countries and states, the demand for them is expanding. But there's still question as to whether they should be considered a "fashion statement." People are pointing out that designers may be exploiting the pandemic for their own profit, and it's unclear whether a mask, which has become a representation of the pandemic, should be donned in a decorative manner. {The New York Times}

Altuzarra collaborates with Etsy on a home collection

Joseph Altuzarra has collaborated with Etsy artisans to create one-of-a-kind home decor, in honor of his love for handmade goods, with some items being crafted out of excess fabrics from the designer's previous collections. The line covers everything from pillows to dog beds and is available to shop at the brand's Etsy page. {Fashionista Inbox}

Farfetch announces carbon offsetting plan for deliveries and returns

Last year, Farfetch launched a sustainability initiative called "Positively Farfetch." Its latest development is the introduction of Climate Conscious Delivery, where the retailer aims to reduce its emissions by shipping products in more environmentally-conscious ways. The company has also been working with EcoAct, a sustainability consultancy, to keep track of its carbon footprint and environmental effects from the business. {Fashionista Inbox}

Dior broadcasts 1949 documentary, 'Haute Couture'

To offer a bit of fashion escapism in the current times, Dior broadcasted the 1949 documentary 'Haute-Couture' on its YouTube page. Viewers can take a peek into the archival world of Christian Dior, the designer's inspirations and the creation of the Fall 1949 Haute Couture collection. {YouTube}

Bottega Veneta supports scientific research

Bottega Veneta is donating money — in the form of two-year scholarships, the equivalent of €300,000 — to scientific research against Covid-19. "We recognize that supporting the medical professionals who are saving the lives of others must be our priority during this time, which includes those working tirelessly to tackle the devastating impact of Covid-19 and its enduring effects, through scientific research. With these scholarships we are able to contribute to securing the future of our global health by supporting their admirable and courageous work,” creative director Daniel Lee said in a press statement. {Fashionista Inbox}

Vogue Business appoints Sarah Shannon as Editorial Director

Condé Nast has announced that Sarah Shannon will be the new Editorial Director for Vogue Business. Shannon has spent over a decade in the industry, with experience at Bloomberg News, Financial Times and Business of Fashion. Christina Binkley, who holds the role of contributing editor to the platform, will also be moving in a new position as editor-at-large. {Fashionista Inbox}

