The 26 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in April

Last month, as we began to adjust to makeshift office spaces and learned to navigate life with minimal human interaction, our shopping lists featured several couch-friendly garments, like sweatpants and cotton sleep sets. But now that we've settled into our work-from-home routines and grown accustomed to ignoring every hanging item of clothing in our closets, we're starting to crave those spring wares that brought a smile to our pre-quarantined faces — think colorfully checked skirts and playfully printed dresses.

Ahead, you'll find cheery pieces from brands like Susan Alexandra and Tanya Taylor —everything from cocktail-ready minis to tie-dyed button-downs. Plus, we've also thrown in a few items that benefit our favorite local businesses. And while rooftop happy hours and sunny pool parties may not go on as planned, we're not letting that stop us from purchasing clothes and accessories that remind us of happier times. See and shop them all in the gallery below:

