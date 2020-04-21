These 26 Springy Shoe Styles Are Bringing Fashionista Editors Joy Right Now

Photo: Imaxtree

The next few weeks and months look dizzyingly unpredictable, but we do know that summer is near, and one way to thrive in a world in flux is to focus on the positives of warmer weather. Think about extra fresh fruits and free vitamin D; the mood-boosting benefits of extended daylight; and of course the treat of living in limb-freeing garments and pedicure-revealing shoes as opposed to layers of leather and wool.

With this in mind, we stalked the new arrivals pages of our favorite retailers to bring you sandals that are bringing us joy right now. From bright green wedges that go well with a margarita to comfy Tevas that unleash our inner '90s child, these shoes are made for a blissful summer. So, bust out your at-home callus remover and paint those pretty toes a soothing shade of mild mint to get your feet ready to slide into the 26 pairs of sandals below.

26 Gallery 26 Images

