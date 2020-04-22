Stretch and Share: Get to Know Contributing Editor Fawnia Soo Hoo

Also an excuse to obsess over Alexa Chung, 'Always Be My Maybe' and Dogs of the Pod.

In better days, wearing a Randall Park in 'Always Be My Maybe'-inspired outfit, featuring the Irene Koh x Angry Asian Man 'Stay Angry' t-shirt. Photo: Courtesy of Fawnia Soo Hoo

Back when going to the office was a thing, the Fashionista team would sometimes break for an afternoon "stretch and share," a chance to briefly get away from our screens, move our bodies and share responses to a fun, easy prompt. We realized there’s no reason not to continue doing this in our own homes, and even get our readers involved. So in this series, each of our editors will share a bit about themselves and even suggest a stretch for you to do as well, if you’re so inclined! Next up: Contributing Editor Fawnia Soo Hoo.

Stretch: Supine pigeon.

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Sun/rising/moon signs: Aquarius/Ascendent Scorpio/Aquarius.

Enneagram type: 4 (And I don't know how I feel about this.)

How and when did you start working at Fashionista? I started freelancing in 2011, when Leah Chernikoff was EIC, and never left.

List three of your favorite articles you've written:

How Jeanne Yang Went From Styling Blink-182 Videos to Working With Keanu Reeves for 20 Years

Ali Wong Wears The Row, Isabel Marant and Michael Kors in "Always Be My Maybe" on Netflix

The Unsung Challenges of Contemporary Costume Design

Movie you could watch infinity times: A tie between "Clueless" and "Always Be My Maybe."

Book you'll read again and again: TBH, prior to being peer pressured into reading "Watchmen" for my cousin Zoom book club, I hadn't opened one since summer 2018. Because when would I watch TV?

Show you're currently bingeing: Three seasons of "Babylon Berlin," plus "Run," "Little Fires Everywhere," "Katy Keene" and "Mrs. America."

Most recent "saved" Instagram: Restaurants, nail art and Alexa Chung haircuts to try are my usual saves, which aren't happening now, so... huh. British actor Nikesh Patel's post to watch a Hampstead Theater stream of Howard Brenton's play about the Partition of India, "Drawing the Line."

All-time style icon: Alexa Chung!

Name/describe your pet(s): I'm very allergic to fur, so sadly no pets. But I'm obsessed with the Dogs of the Pod: Leo, Lucca and Pundit, who needs an Instagram account.

First-ever job: Summer camp counselor at a local college where my mom worked (and, yeah, she totally got me the job).

Pump-up jam: Whatever my workout instructor has on the playlist.

Favorite candy: Hot Tamales.

Beauty product you're most loyal to: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

Favorite conspiracy theory: Ronan Farrow does look a lot like Frank Sinatra...

Least favorite word: Marketing terms, especially when used in a social situation.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: A private detective or a fashion designer. (I watched a lot of TV as a kid.)

What's helping you stay sane right now: Online workout classes, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Uniqlo lounge sets that make me feel "put together" while WFH on lockdown and wine. Lots of wine.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.