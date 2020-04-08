Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gabrielle Union in Layered Valentino

It's one of those designs where, the closer you look, the more you discover.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Piaget

Gabrielle Union has had many, many fashion hits over the years. Tons of red carpets, premieres and Met Galas. A model turn for Rodarte. Any time she and husband Dwyane Wade embarked on a #WadeWorldTour. She and stylist Thomas Christos Kikis always, well, bring it — to every event.

One look that sticks out to me is not from a major awards show, but rather from a party hosted by Piaget and the Art of Elysium in L.A. in March 2018, ahead of the Oscars. Union wore a sleeveless, layered dress from Valentino's Spring 2018 runway. (Her stylist has called it an "all time favorite" on Instagram.)

I love it because it's one of those designs where, the closer you look, the more you discover. In this case, it's an incredibly fine beaded detail on the sheer overlay, which contrasts beautifully with the sportier, smooth crop top underneath (pictured below).

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Piaget

I also find the taupe/purple color scheme really soothing. It's not the kind of bold, eye-grabbing palette you normally see on the step-and-repeat, but it's no less pretty.

