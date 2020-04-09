Must Read: Gal Gadot Covers 'Vogue,' Fitness Fashion Is on the Rise

Photo by Annie Leibovitz

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Gal Gadot covers Vogue's May issue

Although the theatrical release of the latest "Wonder Woman" film, originally slated for June, has been postponed, Gal Gadot appears on the cover of Vogue's May 2020 issue, which is now available for your viewing pleasure. In the accompanying interview, the actor gives insight into how she landed her superhero role, her transition from living in Israel to living in L.A. and how she and her family are coping with the ongoing pandemic. {Vogue}

Fitness fashion is on the rise

As people live in self-isolation and, in some cases, government-recommended quarantine, there seems to be growth in fitness-related purchases. Brands like Lululemon and Nike have seen a rise in sales through e-commerce in China. Lululemon's Vice President of Brand and Community shared with Business of Fashion: "We are trying to help people look after themselves. The best way to navigate this time is to stay closely connected and to stay active for your physical and mental well-being." {Business of Fashion}

Underwear brands see uptick in sales amid self-isolation, too

It's no surprise that shoppers are looking for comfort-focused styles right now, but along with leisurewear and activewear, underwear and lingerie are seeing a boost in sales as well. Helena Kaylin, the founder of underwear brand Mindd, shared with Glossy that the brand's site has had an 800% increase in traffic. Other labels have also seen growth, and are adjusting their marketing strategies to retain customer loyalty, as people are paying attention to what they're consuming more than ever. {Glossy}

Private Policy designs T-shirt to raise funds for the Ali Forney Center

In the face of the pandemic, many brands are choosing to reframe business to give back. Private Policy is raising funds for the Ali Forney Center (AFC), the nation's largest shelter for the homeless LGBTQ youth, with an exclusive T-shirt. All proceeds from it will go to the shelter. The brand has also collaborated with Billy Porter, Tan France, Bowen Yang and Chella Man on this project — they will all sign a T-shirt to be sent out at random to a customer. The T-shirt is now available to shop on a GoFundMe site and on Private Policy's website. {Fashionista Inbox}

