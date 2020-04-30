Gigi Hadid Confirms She Is Pregnant

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Big news out of self-isolation: Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed she is pregnant.

The supermodel took part in a remote interview with Jimmy Fallon for "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" in which she shared the happy news.

"Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms," Hadid said. "But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

The model, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday in quarantine with her family in Pennsylvania, is reportedly around 20 weeks along; TMZ first broke the news.

This would be Hadid's first child. It would also be the first for Zayn Malik, her on-again, off-again boyfriend since 2015. (The couple is believed to have reunited once again in late 2019.) The two have been spending time at her family's farm in Pennsylvania, with Yolanda and Bella Hadid, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Vogue about life in quarantine, the model said: "We are sending love and strength to everyone, especially those who are suffering and the people on the front lines; the doctors risking their lives every day, and the paramedics and cops and people who work in grocery stores. It’s lucky that a lot of us can work from home. But there are a lot of people who can't."

