Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gwyneth Paltrow in Leather Pants

Gwyneth Paltrow at a Giorgio Armani Party in 1996. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Prior to launching the Goop empire, Gwyneth Paltrow spent a lot of time in leather. In fact, a quick search on Getty Images reveals that the actress spent most of the '90s and early 2000s in slick leather jackets and leather party pants. Her greatest accessory back then? Brad Pitt.

Delicious arm candy aside, Paltrow wore her shiny pieces with minimalist staples, like a basic white T-shirt and a slip skirt. She frequently looked as if she had just stepped off a Calvin Klein runway in ensembles that favored unfussy volumes and simple lines. And while I live for an oversize blazer moment — which she had plenty of — it's a pair of leather pants that Paltrow wore to a Giorgio Armani party during fashion week in 1996 that top my list of best celebrity outfits.

Fashion editors have a habit of throwing out the word "chic" to describe literally anything, but this particular look is just that: From the sleek, tight-fitting long-sleeve black top that's neatly tucked into her high-waisted straight-leg trouser to the square-toe boots and her bold burgundy lip, there is nothing that's not sophisticated and cool about this outfit.

In an effort to look like the pre-Goop goddess on my next night out with friends in 2021, I'm on the hunt for the perfect leather pants and square-toe boots. Shop some of my favorite picks below.

8 Gallery 8 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.