Great Outfits in Fashion History: Halle Berry in Cuffed Denim Shorts in 1994

Halle Berry in Bel Air, California in 1994. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When I was just two days old, Halle Berry attended a private event at a house in Bel Air, California, in an outfit that practically sums up '90s fashion. The summery ensemble — which she sported on May 5, 1994, — consisted of high-waisted and cuffed jean shorts, cream-colored combat boots and a cropped knit. She completed the look with a chunky black belt, circular sunnies attached to a chain and leg warmers.

The business of Beanie Babies may not be thriving as it was back then, but an LA-based influencer with a love of vintage denim and Donni would definitely wear Berry's late spring look today. I only relate to the latter part of that statement, but don't be surprised if I model all my high summer looks after this one. And since several cool-girl denim labels have released shorts in a similar style, and sunglasses chains have replaced shell jewelry as Instagram's favorite warm-weather accessory, I should have no problem doing so.

Ahead, browse '90s-inspired shorts and sunglasses chains that were once paired with butterfly clips and are now modeled with butterfly effect filters.

