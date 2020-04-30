Must Read: How Covid-19 Changed Resale, Pierpaolo Piccioli Talks Designing Couture From Quarantine

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Depop

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

How Covid-19 changed the resale market

Resale platforms like Depop and Poshmark are reporting an increase in sales during the global pandemic. The market was already positioned and expected to grow, but amid worldwide lockdowns, an economic slowdown and changing consumer habits, secondhand shopping is becoming more appealing to both shoppers looking for more affordable alternatives and brands wanting to offload unsold inventory. {Business of Fashion}

Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli talks designing couture from quarantine

For Vogue's June/July portfolio, Hamish Bowles spoke to Pierpaolo Piccioli about how his life and workflow have shifted while he and his team self-isolate. The designer revealed he's still working on Valentino's upcoming Haute Couture collection, but that it might take a different form once it's unveiled. "I am working on couture, of course, and I hope that I'll be able to do the collection," Piccioli said. "But I'm thinking of presenting in a different way, and so I'll also work in a different way. Now, of course, the runway is not going to be possible, but I don't want to skip the collection; I want to do it with a different medium." {Vogue}

Bliss partners with The Trevor Project on campaign for LGBTQ+ youth

On Thursday, The Trevor Project announced a donor match campaign to fund its suicide and mental-health resources for LGBTQ+ youth, with Bliss committing to double all donations up to $50,000, as part of its latest campaign. Additionally, the skin-care brand will broadcast a telethon on Instagram Live hosted by Phillip Picardi to raise awareness about the organization's work and fundraising initiatives. {Fashionista Inbox}

Latest Made x Mastercard collaboration to benefit Frontline Strong Relief Fund

On Thursday, the final installment of the Made x Mastercard partnership that spotlights and supports female creatives dropped exclusively at fredsegal.com. Designed by Sophia Chang, the collection, which ranges from $30 for socks to $300 for a flight suit, will give back to healthcare workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in New York, with 100% of proceeds going to the Frontline Strong Relief Fund. {Fashionista Inbox}

