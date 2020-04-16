Must Read: How to Pitch to Fashion Media Right Now, Tension Rises Between Retailers and Landlords in U.K and France

Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

How to pitch to fashion media right now

In the face of the current pandemic, the relationships between brands and fashion media are facing abrupt changes. But while pitching is most certainly different, it's still needed by editors and writers to produce content. Business of Fashion shares tips on what the media is looking for right now to tailor to their now at-home lives, which includes more personal pitches, a different focus to products and most of all, a sensitive understanding of the situation. {Business of Fashion}

Tension rises between retailers and landlords in the U.K and France

As non-essential businesses remain closed, retailers are facing many challenges, including tensions between their landlords. The London Property Alliance sent a letter to the British government to extend mortgage and implement rent breaks to businesses, and executives in France penned a similar letter explaining their concern. Although the governments have been giving financial assistance, many businesses' survival is currently relying on the issues with their landlords to be resolved. {WWD}

Fashion looks to China for a glimpse into its future

China has passed its peak for coronavirus and is the first country to return to work after months of shutdown. The country is home to the world's largest fashion market, and as Chinese businesses are starting to try to restart its depleted economy, the global fashion industry is looking heavily on them to take notes on their recovery. {Business of Fashion}

The flawed ways brands talk about sustainability

As sustainability becomes a hot topic within the fashion industry, it's becoming difficult to see brands' devotion as true ethical improvement or simply as a method of greenwashing. "There is so much noise and so much happening around sustainability. We don't know what’s real and what's fake," shared Emelie Gintzburger Akerbrant, an independent sustainable fashion communications advisor, with Vogue Business. Consumers are questioning the logistics behind brands' sustainable claims, and as Covid-19 leads to potential layoffs for garment workers, eyes are on brands and how they plan to handle the situation. {Vogue Business}

Jimmy Webb was a style rockstar

Jimmy Webb was not only a manager of fashion misfit hub Trash and Vaudeville, he was also a New York style icon. Webb died earlier this week at 62, and GQ sheds light on his style legacy. Not only did he help dress the likes of Iggy Pop and Slash, but he shaped the role of rock 'n roll in the fashion industry and made way for generations of New Yorkers to reach into their "inner rockstar." {GQ}

Lyst partners with Highsnobiety to predict breakout fashion brands and pioneers

Fashion platform Lyst has partnered up with Highsnobiety to create 'The NEXT 20', a report that predicts the next generation of brands and figures on the rise to mass popularity. The list, which is available to view on Highsnobiety's site, uses data from sales and social media tracking with the data from interviews with industry experts to create a new form of forecasting that combines insight from both consumers and fashion insiders. {Fashionista Inbox}

