Must Read: What Indie Beauty Brands Should Know About TikTok, How Covid-19 Is Affecting Garment Workers in Bangladesh

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

What indie beauty brands should know about TikTok

With over 75% of Americans bored and quarantined at home, TikTok has become more powerful and brands are taking note. But indie beauty brands in particular need to understand how to market their products on a platform better known for its dance challenges than beauty content. If done correctly, the results can be astounding: Hand sanitizer brand Touchland has reached 3.7 million views and 373,000 likes on TikTok in just three months. Andrea Lisbona, CEO and founder of Touchland told Beauty Independent, "TikTok is a trend-driven platform, so whatever content is trending on the app is typically what will perform best." {Beauty Independent}

How Covid-19 is affecting garment workers in Bangladesh

The impact of coronavirus has devastated the garment industry in Bangladesh, where factory owners are facing possible bankruptcy and thousands of garment workers may lose their livelihoods. More than $2.8 billion worth of orders have been cancelled or postponed since the coronavirus crisis. Sharif Zahir, the managing director of the Ananta Group who owns factories that supply international brands like H&M, Zara, Gap and Levi’s, told The New York Times, "We understand it is a difficult time for buyers but they must understand that garment manufacturers are currently the weakest link...workers are the responsibility of brands as well. They have better access to liquidity and governments offering much bigger rescue packages." {The New York Times}

George Northwood talks Meghan Markle's most memorable Duchess hairstyles

George Northwood, the hairstylist behind Meghan Markle's iconic wedding day chignon spoke to British Vogue about his experience working with the princess. Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have formally relinquished their roles as working members of the Royal Family, Northwood has been able to confirm his partnership with her. {British Vogue}

Lab-grown cotton venture wins H&M's Global Change Award

H&M's Global Change Award, known as the Nobel Prize of sustainable fashion, has announced its 2020 winner. An expert panel chose five winning innovations out of 5,893 entries from 175 countries, and first place went to Incredible Cotton by GALY, which uses biotechnology to create lab-grown cotton. In a press release, Karl-Johan Persson, board member of H&M Foundation, said, "We are moving away from the old, linear ways of thinking, and move faster towards a planet positive and sustainable model. The winning innovations will help our industry reinvent itself and hopefully also inspire even more great minds out there." {Fashionista Inbox}

Inside Christian Siriano's makeshift mask factory

Christian Siriano has turned his atelier into a mask factory. In the first week, Siriano and his team of sewers produced almost 2,000. He told The New Yorker about the masks, saying, "It's, like, wait, how is there not enough product? How was there no preparation at all? In one way, it feels good we have something to do. On the flip side, we get e-mails every day from hospitals being, like, 'We have nothing.' It's a mess. It's horrible." {The New Yorker}

Photo: Courtesy of Alexi Lubomirski

Jane Fonda, Rosario Dawson, Grimes and Madelaine Petsch star in Elle Conservation issue

Elle has partnered with Conservation International for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (on April 22nd), to feature women seeking climate justice. The cover star, Jane Fonda, opens up about her experience with fighting for the environment and talks about the night she spent in jail because of it. The issue also features Rosario Dawson, Grimes and Madelaine Petsch. {Fashionista Inbox}

