16 Useful DIY Instagram Beauty Tutorials Experts Have Posted While Social Distancing

As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of all invention. As it turns out, necessity is also the mother of prompting many of us to finally attempt DIY beauty endeavors we might never have considered taking into our own hands before. While social distancing — out of need and out of boredom — plenty of people have been testing the waters of trimming their own hair, doing their own nail art, learning new makeup techniques and trying to learn the art of the self-facial. Lucky for all of us, there's social media to guide these attempts.

Ahead, we've rounded up 16 useful DIY beauty tutorials experts have posted while social distancing, spanning skin care, hair styling, DIY nail art and makeup techniques. Scroll through for a bit of professional guidance — and proceed with caution, especially if you're contemplating anything that includes the words "cut," "trim," or "dye."

Kim Kardashian's Work From Home Beauty Routine:

Dr. Barbara Sturm's DIY Calming Face Mask Tutorial:



(Dr. Sturm has also been hosting a more in-depth "Skin School" on YouTube, where she delves into her skin-care philosophy. Watch her episode with Hailey Bieber here.)

Nail Artist Natalie Pavloski's Cheery Cherry Manicure:

Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono's "20 Min Baby Beat" Makeup Tutorial:

Tracee Ellis Ross's Deep Conditioning Overnight Hair and Scalp Treatment Tutorial:

Hairstylist Kathleen Riley's Easy Flatiron Waves Tutorial:

Hairstylist Jen Atkin's '90s Curls Tutorial:

Nail Artist Alicia Torello's Pastel Color-Blocked French Manicure Tutorial:

Makeup Artist Daniel Martin's DIY Lash Extensions Tutorial:

Hairstylist Malaika Frazier's No-Heat Curls Tutorial:

Esthetician Shamara Bondaroff's DIY Facial Massage Routine:

Hairstylist Anh Co Tran's Lived-In Waves Tutorial:

Hairstylist Justine Marjan's Air-Dry Waves Tutorial:

Hairstylist Jen Atkin's Men's Haircut Tutorial:

Esthetician Britta Plug's Gua Sha Facial Massage for Worry Lines Tutorial:

Hair Colorist Cassondra Kaeding Hair Color Touch-Up Tutorial:

