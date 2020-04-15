Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jennifer Lopez at the 1998 Golden Globes

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

It's pretty hard — darn near impossible, I'd argue — to write about iconic celebrity fashion looks and not cite Jennifer Lopez's 2000 Grammy dress. It's definitely been one of the most influential (and frequently-revisited) looks from the past few decades. But I want to revisit another great outfit from J.Lo's sartorial record, one that preceded her Versace jungle-print moment: the cut-out gown she wore to her first-ever Golden Globes, in 1998.

The then-28-year-old was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), for her role in "Selena." She would return to the Golden Globes red carpet many times after, wearing many a fabulous gown. (This year, she walked it as a nominee once again, recognized for her Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, for "Hustlers," in Valentino.) However, it was that first dress — with its '90s simplicity, color-blocking and J.Lo-worthy cutout — that stands out as one of the greats.

In all my Internet sleuthing, I couldn't find the designer behind it. However, like many other of the multi-hyphenate's looks from over the years, this dress has had an influence on folks in the industry. Stylist Kate Young told InStyle earlier this year, while discussing her client Sienna Miller's gown for this year's ceremony (designed by Gucci): "It wasn't the inspiration for it at all, but it's one of my favorite Golden Globes looks of all time, so I was like, 'Ooh, it's giving me the vibe of that!' So, that's what excites me about that one."

