Great Outfits in Fashion History: Julia Roberts in a Chunky White Sweater in 1989

These days, we'd be very surprised to see a celebrity wearing a chunky sweater on a red carpet. But there was a time when celebrities often dressed themselves for non-black-tie occasions like movie premieres, making for outfits that today feel surprisingly relaxed.

Don't get us wrong: We're constantly in awe of what celebrity stylists are able to do with their clients. But back then, you really got a stronger sense of celebrities' personal style — good or bad.

In my opinion, Julia Roberts did good in June of 1989, when she wore this chunky knit with a black mini skirt, knee-high stockings and flats to the Los Angeles premiere of "Great Balls of Fire." The look is perfected by her red curls and fresh face for a just-rolled-out-of-bed-looking-perfect vibe from the waist up.

While I was not yet old enough to form lasting memories when this event took place, this picture has been in my saved Instagram folder for some time, as an outfit — and a vibe — I hope to recreate. It would be perfect as a between-seasons transitional look, but since it's not looking like I'll be out of the house before summer, I may just have to recreate it at home.

Shop some Roberts-inspired oversized sweaters in the gallery, below.

