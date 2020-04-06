Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kate Moss in a Polka-Dotted Pajama Suit

Kate Moss at a premiere party for "A String of Naked Lightbulbs" in 2014. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Birley Group

Sometimes, anything goes in fashion. Today's wonderful case in point? That time Kate Moss wore a peach pajama suit topped off with a marabou capelet in 2014. The model sported this over-the-top ensemble to DJ a premiere party for "A String of Naked Lightbulbs." I don't remember what the reviews of the film said, but I do distinctly recall the rave reviews on Moss's polka-dotted getup: fashion enthusiasts compared the look to Miss Havisham and an eccentric old lady, but described her take on these not-so-stylish characters as "fabulous" and "brilliant". Bustle wrote that the outfit was "fit for a kooky aging Hollywood starlet" and yet, she managed to make it work.

Moss always makes it work, whether its a barely-there, sheer dress or a pointed-toe Mary Jane. Her eveningwear looks from the '90s — particularly the John Galliano bias-cut slip dress she wore to the CFDA Awards in 1995 — are permanently pinned to my mental mood board for getting dressed up. But this look — which is certainly a departure from some of her minimalist Calvin Klein moments over the years — is one that frequently enters my thoughts when I'm deciding what to wear.

Kate Moss mid-party. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Birley Group

It comes to mind when I'm staring at that feathered top or bold-patterned skirt hanging in my closet, and I'm having that internal debate about whether my outfit will be too much. Then, I'm reminded of Moss mid-party, having the time of her life in a leopard print bodysuit that was previously hidden under the black turtleneck that she arrived in, and I think "f**k it," fashion is fun and we deserve to always live it up.

Ahead, shop a few party-ready pajama-inspired pieces, because there's never been a better time to stay in and pop champagne in silky nightwear.

