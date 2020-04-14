Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kristen Stewart in Chanel and Battered Converse Sneakers

Kristen Steward leaving the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Pairing fancy dresses with sneakers on the red carpet has long been the power move of choice for a certain kind of celebrity looking to assert her anti-establishment credibility — think punk princess Avril Lavigne in high tops and lots of tulle in the mid-aughts or model Adwoa Aboah in trainers, a buzzcut and a feather-covered gown in the twenty-teens.

But there's perhaps no celeb who's leaned on the sneakers-and-dress pairing more consistently than Kristen Stewart, at least not with such exemplary results. One of her all-time greatest looks in this category, as far as I'm concerned, came from the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, when Stewart was promoting her film "Personal Shopper."

Her look for the occasion centered around a white Chanel dress with elaborate sleeves that called to mind angel wings. A subtle sheerness and short hem kept the outfit from seeming too demure, but otherwise, the dress on its own wouldn't exactly qualify as edgy. Stewart's always-excellent hair and makeup shook things up a bit, though: her blonde mane was just the right amount of disheveled (dirty, even?) with dark roots growing in, and a bold reddish-pink eyeshadow added a devilish streak to the heavenly ensemble. A blinged-out, asymmetrical ear cuff upped the ante.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

But the shoes are what really bring this look home for me — not because they're the perfect complement to the rest of the look, but precisely because they're a little off. At the formal photo call, Stewart wore black stilettos with an ankle strap in accordance with the festival's official "all women must wear heels" protocol, and the look was perfectly put-together that way. It wasn't until she was leaving the venue that Stewart was spotted in a pair of dirty, beat-up, hole-ridden blue Converses, which I can only imagine she donned in pursuit of comfort after enduring the sky-high heels she arrived in.

It's this nonchalance, one of Stewart's signatures, that takes the look from good to iconic. If some dress-and-sneaker combos miss the mark by trying too hard, this one succeeded by seeming like an effortless afterthought. After all, what could be cooler than still looking this good even after you've stopped caring what you look like?

See below for a selection of sneakers to consider wearing with a dress to your next fancy event.

