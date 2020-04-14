LA Based Company Hiring A Virtual Executive Assistant (Full-Time, Remote)
This full-time, direct hire role supports the CEO, COO and General Manager. The ideal candidate will be a highly organized, self-sufficient project manager and have advanced MS Office skills. Must be comfortable working from a home office and taking direction remote.
Responsibilities
- Day-to-day administrative tasks, maintain and gather spreadsheets
- Respond to e-mails and phone calls from vendors or members
- Prioritize and escalate member requests with follow up tracking
- Manage calendars, set up calls and video conferencing, schedule appointments
- Order office supplies for employees working from home, manage supply budget, assist with new office policies and protocol
- Track and organize current office expenses and past travel forms, update financial systems
- Maintain a set of workload priorities for General Manager and /or COO
- Project management and tracking for Finance, HR, Merchandising, and Marketing, Social Media / Online events, virtual employee events and communications
- May assist with some employee relations, staff communications, research and discrete HR paperwork
- Liaise and serve as go-to for department Managers, internal team and employees with questions and general information
Requirements
- Normally requires a Bachelor's degree or Associate's degree
- MS Office proficient in Word, PowerPoint and advanced Excel skills (pivot tables & charts)
- Must have 4-6 years or more experience in an administrative capacity supporting senior manager(s) or executive support
- QuickBooks, Concur, or financial system experience preferred, but not required
- Proven track record with project management, tracking and delegating workload
- Technically savvy. Must be willing to learn financial system(s) and CRM software
- High level of service and confidentiality with customers, employees and sensitive information
- Excellent written & verbal communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work alone, manage time, initiate projects, remain positive and focused
- Desire to make a difference and create new ways to deliver project completion and activities
- Desire to grow within team and company to be a virtual Project Manager or Senior Executive Assistant or part of the E-commerce team
This is a direct hire, virtual full-time role with working hours in PST zone.
Nice to have: someone in the Los Angeles area or in the same time zone, but not required. A helpful, patient and positive demeanor goes a long way. Prior remote executive assistant experience would be advantageous (not required.) Prior experience with project management apps such as Asana or Mondays (not required).
Hours are full time during standard business hours Monday through Friday. Salary compensation, full benefits, paid time off, employee perks and full expense reimbursements. Pay is based on experience. Please include all of your office-technical skills. Please note, you may be asked to perform online Excel testing and or send spreadsheet work samples.
If this virtual, direct hire role sounds like a good match, we want to hear from you!
TO APPLY: go to our website https://www.talentsuede.com/job-listings
Or email connect@talentsuede.com
Talent Suede offers a variety of direct hire, full or part time, freelance and virtual roles. Look for more career opportunities, tips and online events at www.talentsuede.com