Executive Assistant needed to work remote for an online membership company that sells consumer products and services, based in Los Angeles, CA.

​This full-time, direct hire role supports the CEO, COO and General Manager. The ideal candidate will be a highly organized, self-sufficient project manager and have advanced MS Office skills. Must be comfortable working from a home office and taking direction remote.

​Responsibilities

Day-to-day administrative tasks, maintain and gather spreadsheets

Respond to e-mails and phone calls from vendors or members

Prioritize and escalate member requests with follow up tracking

Manage calendars, set up calls and video conferencing, schedule appointments

Order office supplies for employees working from home, manage supply budget, assist with new office policies and protocol

Track and organize current office expenses and past travel forms, update financial systems

Maintain a set of workload priorities for General Manager and /or COO

Project management and tracking for Finance, HR, Merchandising, and Marketing, Social Media / Online events, virtual employee events and communications

May assist with some employee relations, staff communications, research and discrete HR paperwork

Liaise and serve as go-to for department Managers, internal team and employees with questions and general information

​Requirements

Normally requires a Bachelor's degree or Associate's degree

MS Office proficient in Word, PowerPoint and advanced Excel skills (pivot tables & charts)

Must have 4-6 years or more experience in an administrative capacity supporting senior manager(s) or executive support

QuickBooks, Concur, or financial system experience preferred, but not required

Proven track record with project management, tracking and delegating workload

Technically savvy. Must be willing to learn financial system(s) and CRM software

High level of service and confidentiality with customers, employees and sensitive information

Excellent written & verbal communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work alone, manage time, initiate projects, remain positive and focused

Desire to make a difference and create new ways to deliver project completion and activities

Desire to grow within team and company to be a virtual Project Manager or Senior Executive Assistant or part of the E-commerce team

This is a direct hire, virtual full-time role with working hours in PST zone.

Nice to have: someone in the Los Angeles area or in the same time zone, but not required. A helpful, patient and positive demeanor goes a long way. Prior remote executive assistant experience would be advantageous (not required.) Prior experience with project management apps such as Asana or Mondays (not required).

​Hours are full time during standard business hours Monday through Friday. Salary compensation, full benefits, paid time off, employee perks and full expense reimbursements. Pay is based on experience. Please include all of your office-technical skills. Please note, you may be asked to perform online Excel testing and or send spreadsheet work samples.

​If this virtual, direct hire role sounds like a good match, we want to hear from you!

TO APPLY: go to our website https://www.talentsuede.com/job-listings

Or email connect@talentsuede.com

