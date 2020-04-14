LA Based Company Is Hiring A Virtual Fashion Design Assistant (Remote)

Virtual Fashion Design Assistant needed for a trend-driven, casual-chic USA apparel brand based in Los Angeles, CA. We're looking for a highly creative, remote team-player that can help translate fashion stories as well as contribute to new trends and influences.

​The Virtual Design Assistant takes remote direction from the Design Director and Women's Ready-to-Wear Design team, but also works closely with Sales Managers, Production and Planning teams.

​Responsibilities

Assist Design team by researching and interpreting trends into commercial designs

Create key silhouettes, fabrics and trim within brand aesthetic

Gather and use relevant internal / external information and reports to drive product Designs

Partner with the Design Director and Buyers to develop the vision and direction of the brand

Responsible for producing specs either by hand sketching and/or CAD

Attend weekly online Design meetings and present digital story boards with team

Attend online cross team meetings with Sales, Buyers, and Planning and Production

​Qualifications

Bachelor's or Associate's degree or work experience in lieu of degree

Minimum 1-4 years of sketching or CAD Design experience

Working knowledge of InDesign, Illustrator (or similar), Photoshop, some MS PowerPoint, Word and Excel

Design category: Women's or Missy ready-to-wear trendy, luxury or style-chic design experience preferred

Relevant sourcing experience with a variety of fabric, trims, wash with desire to learn

Strong eye for trends, design influences and inspirations

Work independently & remotely and as part of a team while taking direction through emails and calls

Capable of creating designs that influence sales and maintain business goals

Ability to (or desire to) read ales forecasting and planning reports

Strong attention to detail, open to suggestions, critique and requests for exclusives

Ability to remain remote indefinitely, with a desire to grow within a strong and thriving business and talented fashion team

Ability to provide work samples or portfolio when asked

This is a direct hire, remote full-time role with working hours in PST zone. Hours are full time during standard business hours Monday through Friday.

Nice to Have: someone in the Los Angeles area or in the same time zone, but not required.

Hourly compensation, full benefits, paid time off, employee perks and expense reimbursements. Pay is based on experience. Please include all/any of your office-technical skills.

If this virtual direct hire role sounds like a good match, we want to hear from you!

TO APPLY: go to our website https://www.talentsuede.com/job-listings

Or email connect@talentsuede.com

