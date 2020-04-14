LA Based Company Is Hiring A Virtual Fashion Design Assistant (Remote)
The Virtual Design Assistant takes remote direction from the Design Director and Women's Ready-to-Wear Design team, but also works closely with Sales Managers, Production and Planning teams.
Responsibilities
- Assist Design team by researching and interpreting trends into commercial designs
- Create key silhouettes, fabrics and trim within brand aesthetic
- Gather and use relevant internal / external information and reports to drive product Designs
- Partner with the Design Director and Buyers to develop the vision and direction of the brand
- Responsible for producing specs either by hand sketching and/or CAD
- Attend weekly online Design meetings and present digital story boards with team
- Attend online cross team meetings with Sales, Buyers, and Planning and Production
Qualifications
- Bachelor's or Associate's degree or work experience in lieu of degree
- Minimum 1-4 years of sketching or CAD Design experience
- Working knowledge of InDesign, Illustrator (or similar), Photoshop, some MS PowerPoint, Word and Excel
- Design category: Women's or Missy ready-to-wear trendy, luxury or style-chic design experience preferred
- Relevant sourcing experience with a variety of fabric, trims, wash with desire to learn
- Strong eye for trends, design influences and inspirations
- Work independently & remotely and as part of a team while taking direction through emails and calls
- Capable of creating designs that influence sales and maintain business goals
- Ability to (or desire to) read ales forecasting and planning reports
- Strong attention to detail, open to suggestions, critique and requests for exclusives
- Ability to remain remote indefinitely, with a desire to grow within a strong and thriving business and talented fashion team
- Ability to provide work samples or portfolio when asked
This is a direct hire, remote full-time role with working hours in PST zone. Hours are full time during standard business hours Monday through Friday.
Nice to Have: someone in the Los Angeles area or in the same time zone, but not required.
Hourly compensation, full benefits, paid time off, employee perks and expense reimbursements. Pay is based on experience. Please include all/any of your office-technical skills.
If this virtual direct hire role sounds like a good match, we want to hear from you!
TO APPLY: go to our website https://www.talentsuede.com/job-listings
Or email connect@talentsuede.com
