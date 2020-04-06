Levi's Commits $3 Million to Support Communities Impacted by Covid-19

Photo: AMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

On March 27, to lift spirits and support artists, Levi's launched 5:01® Live, a daily Instagram Live concert series. The California-based company dedicated $500,000 for the program, with all funds going directly to the creative community. And on Friday afternoon, it announced the second phase of its response to Covid-19 which will include a $3 million commitment to support communities impacted by the health crisis around the globe.

Rather than send out a press release, Levi's CMO Jennifer Sey shared the news with a personal tone in a letter published to the brand's blog, first sharing a bit about the company's history when it comes to supporting social issues.

"We integrated factories in the South before the law required it, we were the first Fortune 500 company to offer same sex partner benefits and this moment presents another opportunity to do the right thing," she writes. "It is a moment of extreme hardship – yes; but if we band together, give all that we can as individuals and as a collective, we can emerge stronger."

The Levi Strauss & Co. and the Levi Strauss Foundation (LSF) will together focus their monetary support on organizations that champion marginalized people who are likely to be hit hardest by the Covid-19 crisis. They include Chinese for Affirmative Action, which is fighting back against coronavirus-related racism directed at the Asian community; VisionSpring, which is pivoting to produce protective gear; Swasti in India, which supports apparel workers in India; Hubei Youth Foundation and more.

Levis' is also "working hard to help our own employees and retirees," Sey says, via the Red Tab Foundation, an employee-funded employee assistance fund.

You can read the full letter here.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.