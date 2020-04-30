Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lou Doillon in Marni for H&M

If you want to have a little fun with your quarantine PJs, look no further for inspiration.

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Marni and H&M

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It may not have been the most high-profile one, but I'm pretty sure we can all agree that Marni for H&M was among the coolest of all the designer-mass retailer collaborations. The clothes themselves were true to Marni's artsy-chic DNA while still being wearable, and so many cool ladies were involved, from Sofia Coppola, who directed and shot the ad campaign, to French actress-slash-"It" girl Lou Doillon, who did a great job styling this pajama set for the launch party.

I'm pretty sure Doillon is solely responsible for introducing effortless French Girl style to the masses, as well as the unwashed, unbrushed hair look that overtook Williamsburg for much of the last decade. In 2012, she also definitely inspired a lot of people to purchase this Marni for H&M pajama set, which she styled so well with what I assume are all Marni accessories.

I'm pretty sure a lot of "pajama dressing" trend stories resulted from this outfit, and it remains inspiring: If you're looking to have a little fun with your quarantine PJs, look no further.

Shop the look in the gallery below.

