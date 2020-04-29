Off-White Once Again Tops Ranking of Hottest Fashion Brands

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

On Wednesday, global search platform Lyst released its quarterly ranking of the most coveted fashion brands and products for the beginning of 2020 — and, once again, Virgil Abloh's Off-White came out on top.

The Lyst Index Q1 2020 looks back on search data, conversion rates and sales on specific designers and pieces from its own site as well as Google, plus social mentions and engagement over the first three months of the year, from January 1 through March 31, to determine what's in demand in the fashion space. (All in all, that accounts for nine million shoppers monthly, the company says.)

Off-White nabbed the #1 spot in Lyst's ranking of the hottest brands for Q1 2020 (and for the third consecutive quarter). Balenciaga came in second (up from #3 in Q4 2019), Nike in third (up from #12 last quarter), Gucci in fourth (down from #2 at the end of last year) and Prada in fifth (up from #7). The rest of the top ten, in order: Moncler, Fendi, Valentino, Saint Laurent and Versace.

The Lyst Index Q1 2020's ranking of the top 20 hottest brands. Photo: Courtesy of Lyst

"The Lyst Index for Q1 reflects a period which has been anything but 'business as usual' in significant parts of Asia for most of the three months; and in Europe and North America for the final weeks of the quarter," Lyst wrote in the report, noting how its Q2 findings will likely reflect the impact Covid-19 has had on shopping behavior and brand preferences globally even more.

The news cycle can have an effect on where a brand lands on Lyst's ranking. In the Q1 2020 report, the company notes how Balenciaga's eerily prescient, apocalyptic Fall 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week and its parent company's announcement that it would manufacture PPE for healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic likely played a role in its move up to #2 this quarter. Similarly, it highlights Nike's "Mamba Forever" ad in honor of the late Kobe Bryant and its $15 million donation to coronavirus response efforts, and Prada's announcement that Raf Simons would be joining Miuccia Prada as co-creative director and its funding of two hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in Milan, as possibly boosting the brands' respective popularity online.

As far as top women's products for Q1 2020, the Lyst Index reflects a mix of street-style favorites (Bottega Veneta's padded, quilted Cassette bag came in at #1, Gucci's logo-pattern tights at #4, Ganni's long-sleeved collared blouse at #9), Instagram-famous staples (Off-White's lace bodysuit ranked #2, Telfar's signature shopping bag #3, Adidas x Beyoncé Ivy Park's 72 sneakers #6) and even a continued demand for secondhand pieces (a pre-owned Chanel double-flap bag rounds out the top 10).

The Lyst Index Q1 2020's ranking of the top 10 hottest women's products. Photo: Courtesy of Lyst

Chris Morton, co-founder and CEO of Lyst, said in a statement that the Lyst Index for Q1 2020 "shows that consumer allegiance to powerful brands remains strong, even in these uncertain times. But the way in which people interact with brands and shop for fashion is changing fast." The ongoing pandemic, he continued, "is accelerating shifts that were already happening in our industry, and catalyzing further changes," such as greater investment in digital and the importance of communication with audiences. "Those who adapt quickly to the changing landscape, using data-backed decisions while drawing on their core strengths, will be best placed to ride this out."

You can find the full Lyst Index Q1 2020 here.

