MAC Viva Glam Will Donate $10 Million to Covid-19 Relief Efforts

Spokesperson Miley Cyrus helped announce the initiative, which will support 250 local organizations working to serve communities impacted by the pandemic around the world.

Photo: Courtesy of MAC

Since its inception in 1994, MAC Viva Glam, the charitable arm of MAC Cosmetics, has supported groups in need, focusing its efforts on those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS, at-risk women and girls and the LGBTQ+ community in particular. On Thursday, MAC announced the Viva Glam 100% Giving Campaign, which will donate $10 million to support 250 local organizations working on the front lines to serve communities across the globe impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The additional support will provide MAC's existing partners with emergency Covid-19 relief funds to continue providing vital services, including delivering food supplies, ensuring clients remain informed and on medication and testing and treating diagnosed cases, particularly those who are immunocompromised," said a press release announcing the initiative. God's Love We Deliver, Project Angel Food, Partners in Health (PIH) and many others providing aid to those affected by the coronavirus will be among the beneficiaries of these funds.

Past Viva Glam spokesperson Miley Cyrus helped to announce the campaign on her daily Bright Minded Instagram Live series.

Photo: Courtesy of MAC

"Viva Glam has never been about one cause, but about support to vulnerable communities. It was created many years ago simply as a hardship fund for people who needed safety nets," said John Demsey, Chairman of the MAC Viva Glam Fund and Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies in a statement. "To leverage this 100% giving model to help people affected by Covid-19 is a continuation of the principles Viva Glam was founded on from its inception." Viva Glam will also continue its efforts to aid the same at-risk communities it has always sought to support.

To support this effort, consumers can purchase any MAC Viva Glam lipstick or post a message of support on Instagram with the hashtag #MACKissOfGratitude.

