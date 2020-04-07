Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Flippy '90s Hair

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 1999. Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

Team Fashionista isn't exactly shy about making our affinity for the Olsens — as style icons, as designers, as vessels through which we relive our nostalgia for simpler times — known. And while seemingly no era or aspect of the duo's sartorial history is without its merits, for me, it's their hair that has always been a key fixation. Take, for example, Mary-Kate and Ashley's flippy hairstyles of the late '90s and early aughts.

The twins' choppy bobs, which were ironed smooth, with ends that flicked out to the side, epitomized everything I aspired to mimic when it came to my own middle-school hair choices. Their buttery blonde highlights and zig-zag parts — which practically begged to be accessorized with butterfly clips, bandana headbands and bucket hats — completed the envy-inducing effect. Both sisters sported this look in cinematic classics like "Passport to Paris" and "Our Lips Are Sealed," and while this particular style hasn't been one of the main '90s trends to make a comeback of late, I wouldn't totally rule out the potential.

Ahead, some tools and products that can help you (and your hair) channel your inner Olsen twin.

